Source: Zim goes hi-tech – herald

Wallace Ruzvidzo in KWEKWE

THE newly-commissioned 56 000-tonne smart-grain storage silos in Kwekwe will help the country save millions of dollars in handling related losses while pivoting it towards the attainment of Vision 2030, President Mnangagwa has said.

Commissioning the silo complex at Kwekwe Grain Marketing Board, the President said the establishment of such facilities was part of the Government’s nationwide modernisation and integration of cutting edge artificial intelligence and other technologies to revolutionise the country’s grain storage facilities.

To guarantee enough storage, another 14 similar state-of-the-art silo depots will be established across all rural provinces and the existing seven older silo complexes will be modernised and upgraded to the same standards.

“I am aware that in the past, outdated infrastructure led to losses, sometimes totalling over US$30 million, largely due to pest damage as well as moisture and handling inadequacies. This situation was untenable,” he said.

The self-cleaning and temperature self-regulating facility boasts seven silos and keeps grain fresh for up to seven years.

In addition, the facility can load and offload 100 tonnes within an hour, thus speeding up the turnaround time for delivering or collecting vehicles.

Until now, the extant generation of silos could hold grain fresh for a maximum of three years and some grain had to be stored in sacks.

“This is yet another testament to the transformation that continues to unfold in our country’s agriculture sector as we modernise national food systems. Undoubtedly, the numerous investments made under the Second Republic have put Zimbabwe firmly on course to becoming a food-secure, empowered and prosperous upper-middle-income economy,” said the President.

The realisation of Vision 2030 transcended the use of technology-driven solutions and systems across all social and economic sectors.

As such, the President directed other Government agencies and departments to expedite the adoption of digital technologies in their operations.

“Other Government agencies and departments are directed to urgently prioritise the adoption of appropriate technologies to improve systems, efficiencies, convenience and profitability of public enterprises. No sector must be left behind,” he said.

President Mnangagwa then challenged farmers to increase production of cereals as storage capacity was increasing. All grain silos, he said, must be fully used.

“For the first time in our country, silos are being established, in the drier geographical regions, to enable grain storage within the proximity of communities that may require grain support during seasons of drought. Under this programme, silos are being constructed in Beitbridge, Gwanda, Lupane and Gokwe, among other drought-prone regions of the country.

“Riding on the expanding grain storage capacity, I challenge farmers to re-double their efforts towards enhancing production and productivity across all cereals and crops.

“In this regard, traditional knowledge systems and the sharing of knowledge by more experienced farmers to those new in this sector should be promoted,” he said.

The Government would continue to institute measures that ensured the country’s sustained food security.

“The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, along with other stakeholders, should play their part to ensure that complementary policies and strategies are in place to consistently spur agricultural production and productivity.

“Unity at the community level remains an essential ingredient to our national success and sustainable food security and sovereignty. On its part, my administration will reliably strengthen its role to safeguard food security and a stable agriculture sector,” said President Mnangagwa.

The recently announced producer prices for the summer cropping season, now in the harvest phase, and this winter’s wheat incentive price, he said, were part of ongoing efforts to enable farmers to get fair value for their produce, while maintaining the country’s grain reserves.

GMB announced last month that maize and traditional grains will be bought at US$376,48 per tonne, soya bean at US$580 and sunflower at US$668,98 per tonne. The winter wheat incentive planning price has been set at US$4451,35 per tonne. While only Pfumvudza/Intwasa farmers must deliver to the GMB, as they receive free inputs, others can deliver non-contracted crops, so the GMB prices form a floor for market prices.

Turning to climate change, President Mnangagwa said mitigatory measures must be put in place.

“Notwithstanding the notable success milestones, climate change continues to pose significant threats to the agriculture sector, such as reduced crop yields, dangers of drought and flooding and the spread of new pests and diseases.

“Disruptions in supply chains for vital through-put to agro-industries as well as negative impact on the quality of livelihoods and overall economic development, remain looming fears associated with climate change,” he said.

Thus Government had moved to increase the strategic grain reserve that can be carried from good years to drought years from the current 750 000 tonnes to 1,5 million tonnes.

“Upon completion of the silos, the nation is predicted to be able to store enough grain in the strategic grain reserve, for a period of three years, at any given time.

“Features such as modernised in-built dryers, real-time monitoring of temperature, humidity, moisture level and carbon dioxide, along with improved ventilation in the silos will improve grain quality and ensure longer-term storage of grain.

“The strategic location of the additional silo depots across the country dovetails with the devolution and decentralisation agenda of my Government. It is expected that during the good agriculture seasons, production out-put in high-potential provinces will be well catered, through the additional storage capacity in those provinces,” said the President.

Over the years, the country had witnessed increased production and productivity in cereals, horticulture, oil-seed crops, as well as other industrial crops, along with improved national livestock numbers.

The President said he had remained true to his word that no one would die of hunger during last season’s drought.

“The high impact of measures implemented by the Second Republic to improve resilience such as the Sustainable Intensive Conservation Scheme (Pfumvudza/Intwasa) Programme, among others, has restored food security at the household level.

“In the midst of the worst drought in 43 years experienced last year, my Government was able, to distribute food to all vulnerable communities, in both rural and urban areas.

“Cumulatively, over 328 000 tonnes were distributed to the Department of Social Welfare by the Government and close to 4 million learners, under the Schools Feeding Programme were supported,” he said.

As the country consolidated its transformational agriculture programme, President Mnangagwa called on institutions of higher learning, together with industry, to innovate around the development of on-farm grain storage solutions and other appropriate home-grown technologies and equipment.

“Our collective efforts must help prevent post-harvest losses as well as avoid costly freight charges during peak harvest times.

“The facilitation of production and productivity efficiencies is also a key area, especially now that more of our people are undertaking farming as commercial business ventures,” said the President.

To date, the President added, the Government continues to capacitate extension workers with tools of the trade for high-impact results.

“This follows the re-modelling of their mandate as agricultural business advisers. I challenge them to scale up their strategic role of assisting farmers in the ongoing agriculture transformation journey of our motherland, Zimbabwe.

“Government is equally seized with the need to capacitate the Grain Marketing Board carrying vehicles to improve logistics movement,” he said.

President Mnangagwa commended GMB for spearheading efforts towards the country’s increased storage capacity.

“I once again congratulate the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, through the Grain Marketing Board, among other stakeholders, for the successful implementation of this project.

“I urge you to uphold the highest level of management, professionalism and stewardship in superintending over this flagship facility, which will be the benchmark for future silo installation and modernisation in our country,” he said.

“This particular infrastructure we are unveiling today is timely, more so that the negative impacts of climate change have heightened the need for robust and holistic food security initiatives as well as sustainable food supply and nutrition.

“Cognisant of this fact, my Government in 2020, launched the agriculture, food systems and rural transformation strategy towards guaranteeing food and nutrition security. The improvement of livelihoods and contribution to overall economic development is also at the core of this strategy.”

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said the national storage capacity was increasing as directed.

“We want 1,5 million tonnes of storage facilities before 2030 as directed by the President and the Ministry is on track,” he said.

Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Ncube said the Second Republic was spearheading the country’s agricultural transformation.

He said the silos would see an increase in the province’s gross domestic product.

The commissioning was attended by Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, senior Zanu PF members and other Government officials.