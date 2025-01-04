Guard flaunts stolen pistol 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police in Harare arrested Paddington Masoka (31) at a nightclub at Makomva Shopping Centre, Glen View, on New Year’s Day for theft of a firearm.

Crime Reporter

A SECURITY guard was arrested in Glen View, Harare, while flaunting a CZ pistol loaded with seven rounds of ammunition he had stolen from his employer.

“The suspect was found in possession of a CZ pistol with seven rounds. Investigations by the police established that the suspect stole the pistol from a security company where he was employed as a security guard,” he said.

This incident is not an isolated case.

Recently, another security guard, 30-year-old Franklin Ncube, was arrested in Concession, Mashonaland Central, after losing his service firearm while drinking at a bottle store and failing to report the loss to the police.