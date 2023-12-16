Source: Gweru family buries wrong corpse – The Southern Eye

The family of a Gweru man who was murdered last week took the wrong body from the mortuary and buried it, in a bizarre incident that left residents shocked.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday confirmed the incident saying the body has since been exhumed for reburial.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms the burial of a wrong body after two murder incidents which occurred on December 4 in Mkoba 14 and Mkoba 16, where Takudzwa Chipadza and Courage Sibanda were murdered, respectively,” Mahoko said.

“On December 6, Chipadza’s relatives went to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary, where they mistakenly collected Sibanda’s body instead of that of Chipadza.

“They buried Sibanda on December 7 at Mutasa cemetery in Gweru.”

Mahoko said on the same day, Sibanda’s relatives also went to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary to collect his body and they took that of Chipadza for burial in Somabhula.

“The matter, however, came to light the following day during body viewing when Sibanda’s father discovered that it was not his son,” he said.

He said Sibanda’s relatives reported the matter to authorities at Gweru Provincial Hospital and both families were engaged and they agreed that bodies had been switched.

Mahoko said Sibanda’s body was exhumed on December 14.

He said both bodies were scheduled for burial yesterday at their respective places.

He urged bereaved families to take time to positively identify the bodies of their relatives before rushing to bury them.