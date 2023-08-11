Source: ‘Thieving’ cops back in court -Newsday Zimbabwe

THREE Harare police officers who allegedly stage-managed a break-in at Harare Central Police Station Stores office and stole an undisclosed amount of money before setting the room alight will appear in court today for bail ruling.

Stanley Musekiwa (46), Takaidza Mugwisi (36) and Masimba Stanely Gwasunda (43), all from CID Stores, were facing theft and malicious damage to property charges when they appeared before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

The trio was remanded in custody to today for bail application.

Musekiwa is an inspector and is the officer-in-charge CID Stores Business Harare, while Mugwisi and Gwasunda are his subordinates.

It is the State case that on June 23, 2023 Mugwisi recovered US$40 500 from one Carlington Gengezha, who had broken into a property in Belvedere, Harare, and stolen the money.

He gave the money to Musekiwa as the officer-in-charge.

Musekiwa handed the money to Gwasunda, an exhibits officer.

Musekiwa and Gwasunda were supposed to keep the money in a safe at the CID Homicide Harare.

On Sunday, Mugwisi was deployed on night guard duties at CID offices including the exhibits room.

At around 0100 hours, the trio allegedly took advantage of darkness after an electrical fault at Harare Central Police Station and stage-managed a break-in before stealing the money.

They later allegedly set the room alight, destroying several exhibits consisting of stoves, a fridge, a bed, various clothing, several crates of beer, cellphones, television sets, radio sets and gas tanks.