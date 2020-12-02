Source: Harare ordered to demolish wetland houses – DailyNews

THE City of Harare (Harare) has been ordered to demolish houses illegally constructed on wetlands in Latimer, Greengrove in Greendale whose construction it allegedly authorised.

This comes after the Greendale Residents and Ratepayers Association (Greendale) which has been battling to drive out the leased occupants from the wetlands since 2018 had approached the High Court. Greendale cited Harare, the Environmental Management Agency, Local government minister July Moyo, Environment minister Mangaliso Ndlovu and Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council as respondents.

High Court judge Justice Edith Mushore ordered Harare to immediately commence the demolitions and slapped the council with costs.

“It is hereby ordered that the first respondent is hereby ordered and compelled to demolish the illegal structures that have been constructed on stand 298 Athlone Township specifically on the subdivided stands 793, 757, and 758 and any other illegal structure on Latimer Greengrove wetland area, nature reserve and open space,” ordered Mushore.

The court heard on May 8 last year the parties entered into an order by consent issued by Justice Erica Ndewere which stated that the residential housing development by Harare on the Latimer Greengrove wetland area, nature reserve and open passive space was unlawful.