Source: Harare trio in court for murder, theft -Newsday Zimbabwe

THREE Harare residents appeared before magistrate Ruth Moyo yesterday facing murder and theft charges after they allegedly gave a man a tainted soft drink in the Avenues area last week.

Shelly Nyengeterai Munyaka (30) of Zengeza 2, Josphat Joseph Musaka (42) of Glenwood Park in Epworth and Innocent Nyoni (28) of Harare CBD are being charged with murder as defined under section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

According to the State, represented by prosecutor Nomsa Kangara, the trio lured the now-deceased Tendayi Mhishi to the corner of Blackstone Avenue and Fife Avenue in Harare and fatally poisoned him. They gave him a soft drink laced with a toxic substance.

The motive for the murder remains unclear, but authorities allege that the accused acted with the intent to kill.

The court heard that the accused persons administered a poisoned beverage, well aware that there was a risk or possibility that their actions could cause Mhishi’s death.

The incident took place in the wee hours of April 24. Mhishi later died.

Later that evening, the accused were arrested and found in possession of two mobile phones, a Samsung J5 and a Porsche, allegedly stolen from a Honda Fit vehicle belonging to Sibongile Tsitsi, another victim connected to the same incident.

The theft charge is being treated separately but as a related offence under section 113(1)(a)(b) of the same Act.

The value of the stolen property is US$120.

The trio was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.