Source: US$16,2m housing project begins –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE US$16,2 million housing project in Prospect, Harare, is set to begin as all regulatory approvals have been secured, construction consultancy firm Troika Design Workshop (TDW) said yesterday.

TDW is working on the project in collaboration with its Turnbury Property Developers, Old Mutual Zimbabwe and Bitumen World.

The project is targeted at middle-income earners.

TDW project director Simanga Madhlabuta said all the regulatory approvals had been secured and that crucial infrastructural development of the project was set to begin.

“Troika Design Workshop, together with their construction outfit Turnbury Property Developers, are undertaking the turnkey development of Prospect One, a significant US$16,2 million property project awarded by Old Mutual Zimbabwe in 2024, located on 8,3 hectares near Prospect Industrial Park in Harare’s medium-density suburbs,” he said in a statement.

“TDW has been busy with regulatory approvals and permits since June 2024 and is now ready to implement the project.”

Madhlabuta said it was a landmark development offering diverse housing options to be implemented in three phases.

The first phase of the project has 136 standalone four-bedroom houses. The second phase has 144 high-rise residential apartments, made up of 72 one-bed, 36 two-bed and 36 bedsitters. The third phase features a children’s playground, a gatehouse, a borehole, 24-hour security, solar power and an onsite clinic.

Madhlabuta said Bitumen Construction would handle the road and underground infrastructure.

“This collaboration marks a significant step forward in realising the vision for Prospect One,” Madhlabuta said.

“Specifics of the Bitumen Construction partnership include civil works contract, that is, road construction, stormwater drainage systems, water supply infrastructure and sewage articulation. The estimated timeline is 3 to 4 months for the completion of the civil works.”

He noted that phase one focuses on the trunk sewer.

“This initial and critical phase will establish the main wastewater conveyance system for the entire development, connecting to Harare’s main sewer network. This foundational infrastructure is essential before further development can proceed,” Madhlabuta said.

The second phase focuses on roads and stormwater drainage.

“Following the trunk sewer, the focus will shift to constructing the internal road network, including paving and kerbing. Simultaneously, a comprehensive stormwater drainage system will be implemented to manage rainwater runoff, protecting infrastructure and properties from water damage.”

The final phase focuses on water and sewer reticulation.

“The final phase of primary underground utilities will involve installing the network of water pipes for potable water distribution to individual properties and the smaller sewer lines that will connect each house and apartment block to the previously established trunk sewer,” Madhlabuta said.

“This phased approach ensures a logical progression of infrastructure development, optimising resource allocation, minimising potential disruptions, and facilitating efficient project management and quality control throughout the construction of Prospect One.”

Madhlabuta told NewsDay Business that the project was envisioned as a flagship gated project embodying innovation and sustainability.

“The project will contribute to NDS2 and Zimbabwe’s drive to be an upper-middle-income economy as it aims to provide housing stock for the middle and upper-income families. Additionally, TDW aims to create 500 direct jobs at Prospect One and a lot more jobs downstream,” he said.

“The targeted market is middle-income Zimbabweans as well as institutional investors who have an appetite for residential real estate.”

He noted that the houses would be solar-powered and that LP gas would be used for heating and cooling.