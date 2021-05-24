Source: Zim jumbo population shoots over the roof | The Herald

Mr Tinashe Farawo

George Maponga in Masvingo

Zimbabwe’s elephant population has shot up to over 100 000 over the last decade with the situation now on verge of creating an environmental disaster.

The jumbo population in both private and national sanctuaries has been increasing at a rate of around 5000 annually, which is way ahead of the carrying capacity.

Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo says there is need for an urgent intervention to reverse the burgeoning elephant population.

Mr Farawo said the growing jumbo population threatened to cause an imposition within the elephant habitat with negative ripple effects on communities because of increased humans/wildlife conflict.

Elephants in Zimbabwe are found mainly in four blocks namely Hwange-Matetsi, Sebhungwe around Matusadonha, mid-Zambezi and south east Lowveld covering Gonarezhou National Park.