Source: Headlands man beds neighbour’s wife, faces $4,5m lawsuit – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By Staff Reporter

A HEADLANDS man has filed a $4,5 million lawsuit against a neighbour he accuses of impregnating his wife of 27 years.

Murambiwa Murangariri is suing Tineyi Lavite Tapfumaneyi of Namie Farm in Headlands, who despite having been made to pay two beasts after admitting to the adulterous affair, continued dating his wife.

Murangariri is married to Chipo Musonza. They have four children.

According to the summons before the High Court, Murangariri last year heard through the grapevine that his wife was having an affair with Tapfumaneyi.

The rumours were subsequently confirmed and Tapfumaneyi was made to compensate Murangariri.

He then paid two beasts as per traditional court ruling.

However, he did not end the affair with Musonza.

“The defendant is even defaming the plaintiff by alluding to the fact that he is not man enough,” the court papers read.

He said Tapfumaneyi’s actions had left his family in disarray and caused him extreme distress.

“The plaintiff’s marriage has irretrievably collapsed. The defendant did not have the right to say or act in the manner that he did. The plaintiff has had his good standing affected in the community because the defendant impregnated the plaintiff’s wife,” Murangariri’s lawyers wrote.

Murangariri wants $3 million being damages for the upkeep of a child who is not his, $1 million for shock, distress and degradation and $500 000 being general damages.