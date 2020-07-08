Source: Health minister Moyo sacked | The Herald

Obadiah Moyo

Leroy Dzenga Herald Reporter

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo was yesterday fired by President Mnangagwa for inappropriate conduct.

He is facing criminal charges over a procurement deal for overpriced medical supplies that was eventually killed on Treasury’s instructions.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda announced the decision in a statement that under his constitutional authority, the President “removed Dr Obadiah Moyo from the office of Cabinet Minister with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a Government Minister,” Dr Sibanda said.

Dr Moyo is facing charges of corruption and criminal abuse office over his role in the murky US$60 million deal with medical supplier Drax International.

He was released on $50 000 bail plus a surety of the title deeds for his wife’s house in Eastlea, and is awaiting trial.

Dr Moyo becomes the second Minister to be fired from the current Cabinet, after former Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira, who was shown the exit in August 2019 on similar grounds.

She too is on bail awaiting trial

The move affirms the seriousness of President Mnangagwa’s fight against corruption.

Professor Amon Murwira is the acting Health and Child Care Minister.