High Court suspends 5 Binga by-elections 

THE High Court has barred the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) from holding by-elections in five wards under Binga Rural District Council that were supposed to be held today.

By-elections were supposed to be held for wards 6, 8, 10, 15 and 23.

The by-elections have been suspended due to objections filed against the nomination of Citizens Coalition for Change candidates who are alleged to owe the local authority debts of over 120 days.

High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi yesterday granted an application by Collen Mudenda, who was seeking to have the court bar Mathias Mudenda, who was cited as the first respondent, and Zec, which was cited as the second respondent, from going ahead with the elections.

“The elections set for December 3, 2022 for the election of councillors for wards 6, 8, 10, 15 and 23 of Binga Rural District Council be and are hereby suspended,” Justice Chitapi ruled.

The seats fell vacant after councillors aligned to Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa were recalled by the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC Alliance party.

