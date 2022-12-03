Source: No under-18 in aviation: Govt –Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT has gazetted a statutory instrument forbidding the air transport industry from employing people under the age of 18 to do hazardous work.

Statutory Instrument 202 of 2022, “hazardous work” means any type of employment or work which by its nature or the circumstances in which it is carried out is likely to jeopardise health, safety or morals.

According to the statutory instrument published in the Government gazette last Friday, the handling of explosives, flammable gases, flammable liquids, flammable solids, oxidisers/organic peroxides, toxic and infectious substances, radioactive material and corrosives is not allowed to people under the age of 18.

“Handling and transportation of substances and articles which during transport present a danger or hazard not covered by other classes,” the Gazette reads in part.

“This class encompasses, but is not limited to, environmentally hazardous substances, that are transported at elevated temperatures, miscellaneous articles and substances, genetically modified organisms and micro-organisms and (depending on the method of transport) magnetised materials and aviation regulated substances.”

The statutory instrument also bars people under the age of 16 to be engaged as apprentices in the aviation industry.