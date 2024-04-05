‘History, unity behind modernisation agenda’ 

President Mnangagwa poses with Nyasha Madanhire (left) and Devine Tavengwa who were leading a tour during the unveiling of Kamungoma Liberation War Shrine in Gutu yesterday. — Picture: Justin Mutenda

Wallace Ruzvidzo in Gutu

No one must denigrate, belittle and defile Zimbabwe’s rich history, experiences and unity as these are the forces behind the country’s current modernisation and industrialisation agendas, President Mnangagwa has said.

He was speaking at the unveiling of the Kamungoma Liberation War Shrine in Gutu, Masvingo province yesterday.

The shrine commemorates one of the worst massacres of civilians inside the country by Rhodesian troops during the liberation war, when 104 civilians and a soldier were brutally killed on May 14, 1978.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans were resilient and prepared to protect and defend their country.

This he said, was the spirit of belonging that would thus spur the country’s growth.

“No one must ever denigrate, belittle and defile our history, experiences and our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe. Our liberation war heritage is a lesson of our warrior nature and character as descendants of the Great Emperor Munhumutapa.

“We are a resilient people, ever prepared to defend and protect our country. This spirit must never die. Yesteryear we took up arms; today we are building our country in unity, brick by brick and stone upon stone, strengthened by the knowledge that Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo,” he said.

“These heinous attacks, including those at Nyadzonya and Chimoio, did not deter us but rather strengthened our resolve to fight on until we secured our independence and freedom. It is now our weighty responsibility to make present and future generations aware of the arduous 16 years we endured for our independence, freedom and democracy.”

Zimbabwe’s modernisation and industrialisation drive, said President Mnangagwa, would be inspired by the unity, focus and determination that brought about the country’s liberation.

To this end, all forms of regionalism, tribalism and divisions should be done away with.

“The revolutionary unity, focus and determination that sustained our liberation struggle must continue to permeate our quest to modernise and industrialise Zimbabwe towards greater prosperity, now and into the future. We are one people, with one national flag and one national anthem. All of us belong to this beloved country. Let us say no to regionalism, tribalism and all forms of divisions.

“This independence was realised because of the unity among our people. Let us protect it,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic was committed to ensuring the documentation and preservation of the country’s rich history.

The Kamungoma Liberation War Shrine was the most recent testament of this commitment.

“On its part, the Second Republic will continue to capacitate the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe to accelerate the wide documentation, preservation and safeguarding of our history.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, as well as the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe, among other stakeholders, are directed to broaden the memorialisation of the Kamungoma Liberation War Shrine and remodel the graves of all those who were killed.

“These must be befitting of our departed brothers and sisters, while the narrations of events should equally be complete, comprehensive and well-detailed,” said the President.

Zimbabwe would never fall into the hands of the enemy and to this effect it was imperative that Zimbabweans, particularly the younger generation, remained mindful that the country’s liberation did not come on a silver platter.

The President said the path was not easy for the thousands of sons and daughters that trekked into military camps in Mozambique, Zambia, Botswana, Angola and Tanzania adding

that bombings of innocent civilians in refugee camps in Zambia and Mozambique would remain a painful part of Zimbabwe’s national history.

“Today, the Kamungoma Massacre is testimony of the extent to which the settler regime wanted to hold on to the governance space and architecture of our country, including pillaging our God-given resources. Isu vana vaMunhumutapa takaramba zvekudzvanyirirwa,” he said.

The President hailed war collaborators who had sacrificed their lives for the liberation cause.

“We are forever grateful to communities, whose political consciousness, clarity of vision and resolve saw us dismantle the white settler regime. I commend, vana chimbwido nana mujibha vedu, who bravely and courageously undertook dangerous missions, including the task of reconnaissance and intelligence gathering to aid our war effort. Ndinokutendai mose,” he said.

He paid tribute to liberation war heroine Mbuya Nehanda and the late former Vice President Simon Muzenda for their unmatched contributions and zeal.

“Driven by their desire to resist colonial occupation, our forebears waged the First Chimurenga, which saw numerous battles being fought across the country. In particular, our gallant heroine Mbuya Nehanda, while on death row, remarked ‘Mapfupa angu achamuka’.

“The country subsequently witnessed the upsurge of various forms of resistance, which eventually led to the Second Chimurenga/Umvukela. During this time, the gallant sons and daughters of this great nation, who had other ideas, resolved at the historic 1964 ZANU Congress held in Gweru, to take up arms to liberate ourselves from colonial bondage,” he said.

Gutu District had given luminaries of the liberation struggle that included the Soul of the Nation, the late National Hero and Vice President Cde Simon Vengai Muzenda.

The President chronicled Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle journey

“Our country experienced a brutal process of colonisation by the British, who oppressed communities in their unbridled quest to loot our resources and make our beloved nation an extension of the British Empire. In so doing, our forefathers lost possession of their land, livestock and other productive assets, including key heritage artifacts that define us as a people. The arrogance and disregard of the rights of the black majority were so brutal to the extent that Ian Douglas Smith declared he did not believe in black majority rule ‘not in a thousand years’.”

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said the unveiling of the shrine was a memorable initiative of the Second Republic.

“This monument memorises our history as regards to the war of liberation, the Second Chimurenga, which bears testimony to the selfless sacrifices made by the majority of our people who perished during the liberation war,” he said.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi said the Kamungoma shrine was of historical significance hence should be safeguarded.

“We are gathered here today to witness the unveiling of the Kamungoma monument, our historical national shrine which tells the story of our great country’s colonisation. It is monuments like these that the Second Republic is using to retell the story of our liberation struggle.”

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said it was important that Zimbabweans never forget that the country’s liberation did not come on a silver platter.

The event was also attended by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya, Cabinet ministers, Zanu PF Politburo and Central Committee members, chiefs and senior Government officials.