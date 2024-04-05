Chiweshe man fatally shot after a loaded gun discharges in a car

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A Chiweshe man, aboard a lift, was fatally shot in the hip after a loaded gun left in the backseat discharged accidentally.

The deceased David Chidege was offered a lift by Simbarashe Silas Kapawu (42) from Rosa Business Centre to Chiweshe.

Kapawu has appeared at Bindura Magistrate court facing murder charges.

The provincial Magistrate Mr Tinashe Ndokera postponed the matter to April 16, to allow a thorough investigation into the matter.

The accused, Kapawu is the sole witness to the incident.

He was remanded in custody.

The Prosecutor Mr Carson Kundiona told the court that on March 26, at around 8 am, Kapawu of Muringai village under Chief Negomo was driving his black Mazda CX5 registration number AFW 3536.

He works at Chifefe Mine, Belrock in Chiweshe.

Mr Kundiona said Kapawu was coming from Rosa Business Centre going to his village using Belrock road.

The court heard that Kapawu left his shotgun 12 bore serial number 859075 charged with one live round lying horizontally at the back seat.

The gun was in its pouch.

It is alleged that at Rosa Bus Stop Kapawu gave a lift to the deceased Chigede, Willard Chanakira, Mind Mugwanhira, Rebel Munokowenzou and Colleta Muchekesi.

The court heard that Chanakira sat in the front passenger seat, Mukonowenzou, in the back seat behind the front passenger while Muchekesi sat next to her. Mugwanhira sat next to Muchekesi and the late Chigede sat on the right side behind the driver’s seat.

It is alleged that upon arrival at the junction of Shamuyarira Road and Belrock Road in Chiweshe, all the passengers asked to disembark citing that they had reached their bus stop.

It is alleged that all the other passengers managed to alight before the shotgun went off, shooting Chigede who was still seated in the car.

He was shot on the left side above the hip.

Kapawu took Chidege to Howard Mission Hospital for treatment.

On the way, Kapawu informed ZRP Chombira of the incident over the phone.

Chigede was treated and transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals but died on the way.

Police attended the scene and recovered the firearm.