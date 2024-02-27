Source: Human Rights Investigation Mission Report: Glen View 3 Service Delivery Disruptions

Introduction The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) conducted a human rights violations investigation in Glen View 3, Harare, to assess the state of environmental rights and service delivery in the community. This is part of follow up efforts to monitor implementation of the People’s Human Rights Manifesto signed by over 232 duty bearers including President Mnangagwa committing to ensure promotion and protection of human rights as well as provision of basic amenities to their constituents. Our findings revealed critical issues related to running sewage, burst sewer pipes, uncontrolled dumping sites and uncollected garbage, which pose significant health risks to residents. The paralysis of service delivery in Glen View 3 has culminated in violation of environmental and socio-economic rights in the community.