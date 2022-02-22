Source: Hwange reviews policies to improve service delivery – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SILAS NKAL

THE Hwange Local Board (HLB) has said that it would soon review 21 of its policies to improve service delivery in the coal mining town.

HLB town secretary Ndumiso Mdlalose recently said management had met with officials from the Local Government and Public Works ministry to amend old policies and draft new ones.

“We (management and councillors) did about 50% of the policies. We want to push that each and every policy is thoroughly scrutinised to our satisfaction,” he said.

“We noticed some glaring glitches in how we were previously doing things.

“Thus there are issues which we need to ensure are covered by these policies,” Mdlalose said.

Some of the reviewed policies include audit charter, security procedure manual, education, housing, human resources, client charter, engineering manual, gender, information and communications technology, recruitment and training.

The local authority also introduced new policies to do with conditions of service, accounting and procedure manual, allotment garden, code of conduct, communication, debt management, disaster recovery plan, sexual harassment, transport management and whistleblowing.