Source: I am following the constitution in recalling MPs: Mudenda – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda (pictured) has said he does not enjoy recalling legislators, but was mandated to follow the Constitution.

He made the remarks in Mutare on Thursday at the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines Mining Development meeting to review legislation and policies governing the mining industry in Zimbabwe.

“I don’t enjoy reading recall letters in Parliament. It is not within me to read that, but I am just following the Constitution, I think you get me,” he said.

“Ok, I am failing to read this word, honourable Settlement Chikwinya has bewitched me, but it’s very unfortunate I am schooled, I know what I am doing,” he said jokingly.

Mudenda has been accused by the Nelson Chamisa-led party of working in cahoots with MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe to dismantle the MDC Alliance through recalling its MPs.

Mudenda, however, said the committee faced a difficult task in assisting the Mines ministry achieve its targets.

“The Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development has a tall order in assisting the Mines ministry to achieve its laudable targets, particularly the US$12 billion economy target by 2023,” he said.

“It is also important for the committee and ministry to come up with a strategy on how to export and market our products during this COVID-19 period. A way has to be found … that is why we have the brains and we need to apply them.”