I never intimidated anyone: Mwonzora 

Source: I never intimidated anyone: Mwonzora -Newsday Zimbabwe

MDC Alliance leader Douglas Mwonzora

MDC Alliance leader Douglas Mwonzora yesterday said he never intimidated any presidential hopeful intending to challenge him at the party’s elective congress set for December 18.

“No one was stopped from contesting in the elections and I did not intimidate anyone. I am the only opposition leader who has allowed others to contest for the party presidency,” Mwonzora told journalists in Harare yesterday.

The party’s national council is being accused of presiding over a clandestine nomination process at the behest of Mwonzora.

Marara, who ran as Harare Central MP candidate in the March by-elections, was also eyeing the presidency.

“We did learn from the March 26 by-elections. We have put a strategy to deal with those issues. The fact that we did not do well in one battle does not mean we have lost a war. In 2023 we are going to do far much better than most political parties,” he said.

