Source: I never intimidated anyone: Mwonzora -Newsday Zimbabwe

MDC Alliance leader Douglas Mwonzora

MDC Alliance leader Douglas Mwonzora yesterday said he never intimidated any presidential hopeful intending to challenge him at the party’s elective congress set for December 18.

“No one was stopped from contesting in the elections and I did not intimidate anyone. I am the only opposition leader who has allowed others to contest for the party presidency,” Mwonzora told journalists in Harare yesterday.

MDC Alliance secretary for programmes and party business Norest Marara filed an urgent High Court application recently seeking a ruling nullifying the nomination and endorsement of Mwonzora as the sole party presidential candidate.

The party’s national council is being accused of presiding over a clandestine nomination process at the behest of Mwonzora.

Marara, who ran as Harare Central MP candidate in the March by-elections, was also eyeing the presidency.

Mwonzora said his party would contest in all 210 parliamentary seats in the 2023 polls despite his party’s dismal performance in all by-elections held this year.

“We did learn from the March 26 by-elections. We have put a strategy to deal with those issues. The fact that we did not do well in one battle does not mean we have lost a war. In 2023 we are going to do far much better than most political parties,” he said.