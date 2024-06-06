Source: Inferno engulfs school’s dormitory –Newsday Zimbabwe

A fire broke out at Nyashanu High School in Murambinda, Manicaland province, on Monday morning, damaging a girls’ dormitory leaving 70 students displaced.

The fire occurred around 8am while all staff and students were attending the school’s weekly Monday morning assembly.

In a letter to parents, Nyashanu High School head Jackson Dunatuna, said the school was “still assessing the loss” with plans underway to secure alternative accommodation for the affected learners.

“Fortunately, no students were inside the dormitory at the time of the blaze and all learners are reported to be safe and healthy,” Dunatuna said.

He said school authorities informed relevant government agencies.

“We have informed the relevant authorities as we are creating alternative accommodation for the affected learners.”

Dunatuna, however, said learning would continue despite the setback.

“We are making all the efforts to contain the situation and calm down the learners. Please be assured that despite the setback by the disaster, learning continues and we will contact individual parents if there are any provisions that may urgently be required by some of the affected learners,” said Dunatuna.

“We are grateful to the Lord that there were no learners in the hostel and all our learners are, therefore, safe and healthy.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Nyashanu High School was founded in 1982 and is run by the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe. It has an enrolment of over 800 students.