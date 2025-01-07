Irrigated tobacco harvesting begins

(File picture).

Precious Manomano-Herald Reporter

HARVESTING of the early-planted irrigated tobacco has begun with farmers optimistic about achieving their target of 300 000 tonnes.

Reports indicate that the crop is generally in good condition, with some small-scale farmers reliant on the rains, late this year across the tobacco belt of the Mashonaland provinces and Manicaland, still planting.

The president of the Tobacco Farmers Union Trust, Mr Edward Dune, said most farmers have begun reaping their crops.

However, he cautioned that this year’s leaf is compromised in terms of weight.

“Harvesting is going on well. We expect the marketing season to start early. We faced issues where farmers had to replant seedlings lost to a heatwave that affected the country. If we continue receiving rains, we remain positive about meeting our annual target,” he said.

In addition, Mr Dune noted a significant migration of labour to tobacco farms, particularly in dry areas like Binga and Muzarabani, where families are seeking sustenance.

In a related development, Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka has extended the deadline for destroying tobacco seedbeds to January 15 to take into account the dry spell and the delay imposed on many dryland farmers until reasonable rains started falling around Christmas.

The Plant Pests and Diseases (Tobacco) Regulations of 1979 typically mandate destruction by December 31 to disrupt pest life cycles.

However, due to a prolonged dry spell, farmers relying on rain-fed tobacco could not transplant in time.

The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) advocated for this extension to help farmers preserve their investments and reap the benefits of their hard work. Late December rains have brought relief and optimism for dryland tobacco growers, marking a turning point for the present season.

According to TIMB statistics, as of December 27, growers had transplanted 84 661 hectares, surpassing the 82 392 hectares recorded during the same period in 2023. Further, 126 092 growers have been registered this year, compared to 112 904 last year, underscoring the industry’s resilience and growth.