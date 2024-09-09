Source: ‘We’ll leverage on Starlink’s technology to bring reliable connectivity’ -Newsday Zimbabwe

STARLINK, a satellite network developed by SpaceX which provides low-cost internet to remote locations, launched in Zimbabwe last week. NewsDay Online Reporter Donald Nyandoro (ND) had a one-on-one interview with Arnold Chimambo (AC), chief executive of Zodsat, an internet service provider, which has been officially designated as an integrator and a reseller of Starlink kits. Find excerpts of the interview below.

ND: Can you tell us a bit about your company?

AC: Zodsat is an ICT solutions provider in Zimbabwe and beyond, specialising in satellite-based connectivity. We are a fully licensed Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe national public internet service provider and telecoms operator, offering a comprehensive range of services.

We are members of the Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers and the Engineering Council of Zimbabwe, reflecting our commitment to professional standards and ethical practices. Since our founding in 2016, we have grown from a small consulting firm to a recognised leader in the ICT industry, driven by our passion to connect people and empower communities.

What motivated your company to pursue the opportunity to resell Starlink kits in Zimbabwe?

AC: Our core business is satellite services and the Starlink opportunity was a natural fit. As an established VSAT provider in Zimbabwe and the region, we saw it as a chance to expand our reach and offer our customers a cutting-edge, high-speed internet solution. We believe Starlink’s technology will complement our existing offerings and provide our customers an enhanced, high-performance internet experience.

ND: How do you envision Starlink services impacting internet accessibility in Zimbabwe, particularly in under-served areas?

AC: Starlink’s impact is likely to be significant and transformative. Zimbabwe has a significant digital divide, with limited internet access in rural areas. Starlink’s satellite-based internet service can overcome the limitations of traditional infrastructure, offering connectivity to remote and under-served communities.

We will see increased economic opportunities in all sectors. Farmers can access market information, entrepreneurs can connect with local, regional and global markets, and students can access online education resources. There is also an opportunity for enhanced healthcare and education. Telemedicine even in rural areas and remote learning become more feasible, allowing for better access to healthcare and education in rural communities.

ND: What does the licensing agreement with Starlink entail and how do you plan to leverage on this partnership?

AC: Our partnership with Starlink as an authorised global integrator and reseller grants us the ability to offer its services in all markets where it is licensed. This means we can leverage on its cutting-edge satellite technology to bring affordable and reliable connectivity to every corner of Africa.

Zodsat sees this as an opportunity to accelerate our mission of providing far-reaching connectivity solutions, bridging the digital divide and empowering communities across the continent.

ND: What support and resources will Starlink provide to facilitate the rollout in the country?

AC: As Starlink’s in-country partner, we have access to all its resources and systems. This allows us to provide our clients unparalleled support and service. We’re committed to making its rollout in Zimbabwe a success.

ND: What is your strategy for marketing and distribution of Starlink kits in Zimbabwe?

AC: We are committed to making Starlink accessible to everyone in Zimbabwe. For businesses, we offer turnkey solutions that streamline the process of adopting Starlink. For individual consumers, we’re providing convenient access to kits through our website and branch network.

ND: Are you collaborating with any businesses or communities to promote the Starlink service?

AC: Absolutely! We’re excited to be working with several businesses and communities to bring the benefits of Starlink to Zimbabwe. We’ll be announcing these partnerships soon, so stay tuned for more details!

ND: How do you view the current competitive landscape of internet service provision in Zimbabwe?

AC: The telecoms sector in Zimbabwe is a very dynamic and complex one, characterised by a mix of challenges and opportunities.

It is dominated by a few major players, with limited fixed-line infrastructure and on-going challenges related to infrastructure, costs, and regulation.

However, the increasing mobile internet adoption and government initiatives create opportunities for expansion and innovation.

ND: What are your long-term goals for the Starlink partnership and your company’s growth in Zimbabwe?

AC: Our long-term goal is to be the trusted provider of innovative digital solutions in Zimbabwe. With the Starlink partnership, we will connect every corner of the country, delivering reliable internet access to under-served areas.

We aim to empower businesses and communities with the latest digital services and solutions, fostering a digitally-connected and prosperous future for all Zimbabweans.

We envision becoming the leading internet service provider, enabling a future where everyone in Zimbabwe can thrive in a connected world.

We are excited to empower our customers with cutting-edge communication solutions. Our voice over internet protocol service will be available shortly after our Starlink rollout, offering clear and reliable voice services.

Our commitment to IoT (Internet of Things) excellence is evident in its steady growth and we aim to lead the market in this area. Starlink clients will benefit from our specialised SD-WAN services and customised solutions designed to meet its specific needs.

ND: How does your company plan to contribute to digital inclusion and empowerment within Zimbabwe?

AC: I believe that technologies like AI and machine learning have the potential to play a significant role in achieving digital inclusion and empowerment in Zimbabwe.

By providing access to information, resources and tools, these technologies can help to bridge the digital divide, empower individuals, and support the country’s development.

ND: What role do you see technology playing in shaping the future of our country?

AC: Technology holds immense potential to shape the future of Zimbabwe and its impact can be felt across various sectors, driving positive change and contributing to a brighter future.

By embracing innovation, investing in infrastructure and fostering digital literacy, Zimbabwe can harness the potential of technology to drive economic growth, improve the quality of life for its citizens and build a stronger and more resilient nation.