Source: Jacob Mudenda Re-elected As Speaker Of Parliament

ZANU PF’s Jacob Mudenda was re-elected unopposed as the Speaker of the National Assembly on Friday morning at the New Parliament Building at Mount Hampden in Harare.

Tsitsi Gezi, also of ZANU PF, was re-elected Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly unoppsed after opposition party CCC National Assembly members did not turn up for the election.

Zimbabwe has a bicameral Parliament that is divided into two separate houses, that is the National Assembly (Lower House) and the Senate (Upper House).