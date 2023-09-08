Who Is Vice President Kembo Mohadi

Questionable Liberation War Credentials:

It is alleged that Mohadi joined the liberation struggle at the age of 27 in 1972, although this conflicts with his given Date of Birth. He left for Zambia and then reportedly moved to Moscow, Russia, where he received military training. After returning to Zimbabwe, he joined the ZAPU department known as Zimbabwe Intelligence Services. However, Mohadi was subsequently detained at Khami Prison from 1976 until 1980, when the country gained independence.

Posts Held:

He represented the Beitbridge constituency in Matabeleland South Province as a member of parliament (MP) from 1985 to 2013. Kembo Mohadi held various positions, including Minister of Home Affairs from 2002 to 2015 and Minister of State for National Security in the President’s Office from 2015 to 2017. He is a member of the ZANU PF Central Committee and Politburo.

Following the death of Vice President John Nkomo, Kembo Mohadi, along with other former ZAPU members like Simon Khaya Moyo, Ambrose Mutinhiri, and Obert Mpofu, openly competed for the vacant Vice President position. Mohadi expressed his suitability for the role, but his bid was unsuccessful. Instead, in December 2014, Robert Mugabe appointed Emmerson Mnangagwa as the first vice president and Phelekezela Mphoko as the second vice president.

In November 2016, a video emerged of Kembo Mohadi attending a church service led by Malawian ‘prophet’ Shepherd Bushiri. Bushiri promised Mohadi “the crown” and financial relief.

On December 28, 2017, Mohadi was appointed Vice President of Zimbabwe by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, alongside Constantino Chiwenga.

On June 23, 2018, Kembo Mohadi was among several individuals injured in an explosion at White City Stadium. The incident occurred during a Zanu-PF rally where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was speaking. Mohadi was promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Sex Scandal:

On March 1, 2021, Mohadi resigned from his Vice President position amid allegations of immoral conduct that had surfaced in late February 2021. Mohadi maintained his innocence and claimed to be a victim of misinformation, voice manipulation, and political sabotage. Citing these reasons, he tendered his resignation in accordance with Section 96(2) of the Zimbabwean constitution. Following his resignation, it was announced on June 2, 2021, that he had been redeployed to work full-time at the ZANU PF party headquarters, overseeing party affairs.