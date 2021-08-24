Source: Job hunting tragic for 15-year-old girl – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

POLICE in Marondera have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl he had lured with the promise of a job.

Lincoln Ngonidzashe (21) of Finvara Farm, in rural Marondera, is on the police wanted list after allegedly raping the juvenile after claiming that he could secure her a job as a housemaid in Harare.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Simon Chazovachii confirmed the case.

“Police is currently looking for the suspect in connection with rape allegations. The suspect is still at large.

We are appealing to anyone who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to alert the nearest police station,” he said.

According to police, on August 10, the suspect went to the girl’s house and told her mother that he had relatives who needed a housemaid in Harare.

On the same day, at around 630pm, the suspect then took the girl to his house on the pretext that they were to travel early the next day. He, however, raped her once during the night.

The girl then told her mother the following day about the rape and she filed a police report.

Police attended the scene, but failed to locate the suspect.

The girl was taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital for medical examination.