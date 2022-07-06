Source: Job Sikhala seriosuly ill – The Zimbabwe Mail

SLAIN Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali’s family lawyer Job Sikhala who was arrested over two weeks ago is reportedly sick amid claims that he is being denied access to healthcare.CCC national spokesperson, Fadzai Mahere confirmed the development.

“We are receiving reports that honourable Job Sikhala is being denied medical attention. He is being detained unjustly for performing his duties as a lawyer on behalf of Moreblessing Ali’s family.

“Lawyers must not be persecuted for representing their clients,” Mahere said.

The lawmaker’s ailment has not been disclosed.

Sikhala was arrested together with lawmaker Godfrey Sithole on 14 June after violence rocked to funeral wake and memorial services for murdered CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) accused the duo of encouraging the public to violently avenge the death of Ali whose dismembered and decomposing body was found dumped in a well 18 days after her disappearance.

A Zanu-PF supporter and suspect in the matter, Pius Jamba has since been arrested and yet to be prosecuted.

Sikhala and Sithole were denied bail a the deputy chief magistrate, Gibson Mandaza on grounds that they are likely to reoffend.

Their initial bail appeal was struck off the roll by High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi due to insufficient documents.