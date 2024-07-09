Source: Top American singers head to Zim for Vine Choir concert -Newsday Zimbabwe

Set for this Saturday, the show, dubbed The Vine Choir @10 Concert and Live DVD Recording, celebrates The Vine’s 10-year journey in the music industry.

MULTI-AWARD-WINNING American gospel singer and songwriter Jekalyn Carr and compatriot VaShawn Mitchell have been confirmed to be among the stellar line-up of artistes from around the globe set to perform at the Vine Choir’s 10th anniversary concert at Harare International Conference Centre.

In a gesture of generosity, the concert is being held for free, courtesy of the kind sponsorship obtained to facilitate the programme.

Prospective attendees to the concert have to simply register on a free platform to secure a seat.

Founded in 2014, under the directorship of multi-award-winning gospel musician Everton Mlalazi, the Vine Choir released its debut album Musandipfuure in 2018, which was followed by a live recorded 12-track album titled The Great Physician about four years later.

On The Great Physician, the choir collaborated with a South African Grammy award-winning Soweto gospel choir, Mzansi gospel singer Mahalia Buchanan, Mabongi Mabaso and a 40-piece orchestra, among others.

The soft-spoken Mlalazi said they were excited to mark this significant milestone with a special concert that would be recorded for a commemorative DVD release later this year.

“Double the excitement, double the blessing. So thrilled to have top American gospel singers and songwriters Jekalyn Carr and VaShawn Mitchell coming to celebrate the Vine at 10 years with us,”

Speaking on the concert planning, Mlalazi said preparations were underway to ensure a flawless production.

“As we embark on this extraordinary musical journey, planning is going according to script. From intricately designed staging and captivating lighting arrangements to impeccable sound co-ordination and logistical orchestration, every detail is being meticulously crafted to bring this monumental event to life,” Mlalazi said.

“This not-to-be-missed musical extravaganza promises to be one of the biggest productions ever hosted in the vibrant city of Harare as we are thrilled to showcase the talents of local musicians, as well as performers from South Africa and Germany.”

A member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Mlalazi, said the event would also feature a magnificent ensemble, including a 100-piece orchestra from Johannesburg, a 30-piece brass section, a 30-member choir and 30 children from the Adventist Pathfinders and United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean singer Blessing Annatoria Chitapa, all coming together to support the Vine Choir in this momentous celebration.

The concert will be held under the theme Great is Thy Faithfulness, which Mlalazi said reflected their deep gratitude to God’s unwavering faithfulness and guidance throughout their musical journey.

“Through this theme, we express our heartfelt appreciation for the blessings and opportunities that have brought us to this momentous occasion,” he noted.