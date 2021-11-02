Source: Journalists undergo HIV/AIDS training | The Herald

Media practitioners taking part in the two-day HIV/AIDS workshop in Chinhoyi today.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

PRINT and electronic media practitioners drawn from the country’s various media houses have converged in Chinhoyi for a two-day workshop aimed at equipping them on how they can contribute towards ending AIDS by 2030.

The workshop which ends tomorrow is being facilitated by the National Aids Council of Zimbabwe (NAC)with the Health and Child Care Deputy Minister, Dr John Mangwiro expected to officiate at the workshop later today.

NAC chief executive officer, Dr Benard Madzima said the workshop is also intended to inform the media on “the status regarding the response to HIV and related condition.”

Elimination of Mother-To-Child Transmission (EMTCT) officer under the Health and Child Care Ministry Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa said the media plays a role in eliminating HIV/AIDS amid indications that transmissions are high during delivering and breastfeeding.

“The media should help promote institutional deliveries so that transmissions are eradicated. There is also need to eliminate transmission of syphilis which causes preterm births, stillbirth and other factors,” she said.