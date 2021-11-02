Source: RBZ senior employees in court over leaked documents | The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

TWO Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe principal economists are expected to appear in court on allegations of leaking a de-dollarisation road map document on social media sometime last year.

Smart Manda and Philton Makena are set to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court for trial on communicating official documents to unauthorised persons or alternatively violating the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act ‘preservation of secrecy by a bank employee.’