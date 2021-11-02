RBZ senior employees in court over leaked documents

0

Source: RBZ senior employees in court over leaked documents | The Herald

RBZ senior employees in court over leaked documents

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

TWO Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe principal economists are expected to appear in court on allegations of leaking a de-dollarisation road map document on social media sometime last year.

Smart Manda and Philton Makena are set to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court for trial on communicating official documents to unauthorised persons or alternatively violating the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act ‘preservation of secrecy by a bank employee.’

Related posts:

  1. Exporters seek lower forex surrender levels
  2. Forex crisis throws Proplastics off balance
  3. SMM saga sucks in SA President 
  4. More jail time for economic saboteurs
  5. Banks lobby for tax regime revamp
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *