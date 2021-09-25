Source: Judge resolves malicious recalls chicanery – The Zimbabwean

HIGH Court Judge Justice Joseph Mafusire has ordered Parliament toreinstate six opposition legislators as Members of Parliament aftertheir illegal recalls early this year.Kucaca Phulu, Settlement Chikwinya, Willias Madzimure, Regai Tsunga,Sichelesile Mahlangu and Tendai Biti were recalled from serving aslegislators for their constituencies on 17 March 2021 at the instanceof Benjamin Rukanda, who claimed that he had done so on behalf of themain People’s Democratic Party (PDP) party and purportedly acting interms of section 129(1)(k) of the Constitution, which provides for thetermination of the seat for a Member of Parliament.

Phulu, Chikwinya, Madzimure, Tsunga, Mahlangu, Biti and PDP filed an

application at High Court early this year seeking an order to set

aside the termination of their membership of Parliament and also

sought the restoration of their seats and the restoration of

themselves to such of the committees of Parliament as they had been

members of before that termination.

Before the recall instituted by Rukanda, who purported to be the

Secretary-General of PDP, the six legislators’ membership to

Parliament followed their success in parliamentary elections held on

31 July 2018 and had sat in Parliament on the ticket of a coalition of

political parties known as Movement for Democratic Change

(MDC)-Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

Rukanda and Lucia Matibenga also contested during the July 2018

elections under the ticket of a coalition of political parties called

the Rainbow Coalition, which was led by former Vice-President Joyce

Mujuru but lost.

Rukanda, who identified himself as the Secretary-General of the

breakaway PDP political party, on 14 September 2020 submitted a letter

to Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of Parliament, purportedly recalling the

six legislators from Parliament on the basis that they had crossed the

floor from the PDP party to MDC-Alliance.

In their application, Phulu, Chikwinya, Madzimure, Tsunga, Mahlangu,

Biti and PDP, who were represented by Advocate Sylvester Hashiti

argued that Rukanda’s so-called letter of recall was fraudulent and

therefore illegal since not only was he not a member of PDP, their

party, let alone its Secretary-General, but also that he was not even

the Secretary-General of Matibenga’s breakaway splinter party. The

legislators also argued that it was wrongful for Mudenda to have

recognised Rukanda’s letter and to have purported to act in terms of

it.

In his judgment, written on 22 September 2021, Justice Mafusire took a

swipe at Rukanda’s lawyers for abdicating their responsibilities as

officers of the court and opting to act like “hired guns”. The Judge

stated that Rukanda’s lawyers should have had the courage and

responsibility to advise their client that his cause is a dead one.

The Judge accused Rukanda of being driven by malice or spite in

recalling Phulu, Chikwinya, Madzimure, Tsunga, Mahlangu and Biti and

of seemingly abusing the parliamentary legal processes and privileges.

Justice Mafusire berated Rukanda, Matibenga and the breakaway PDP

splinter party for seeking to “usurp other people’s beds” and for

behaving like cuckoos, which are birds that do not build their own

nests but simply invade the nests of other beds and push out any eggs

or nestlings in them so that they themselves can lay their own eggs in

those nests.

Rukanda, Matibenga and the breakaway PDP splinter party, Justice

Mafusire said, had “made their bed of roses” and “they must lie on

it”.

The Judge said MDC-A and Rainbow Coalition were recognised and

accepted by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission as two different political

formations for the purposes of the 2018 general elections, which

ushered Phulu, Chikwinya, Madzimure, Tsunga, Mahlangu and Biti into

Parliament and Rukanda and Matibenga out.

Rukanda and Matibenga, Justice Mafusire ruled, had no power to recall

the legislators as the power of recall provided under Section

129(1)(k) of the Constitution is reposed in the political party the

Member of Parliament was a member at the time of the election. The

Judge stated that Rukanda and Matibenga were not members of PDP at the

time of the 2018 general elections or at anytime thereafter.

Consequently, Justice Mafusire ordered that the termination of

membership to Parliament of Phulu, Chikwinya, Madzimure, Tsunga,

Mahlangu and Biti on 17 March 2021 be set aside and for Mudenda and

Parliament to restore or cause to be restored the legislators to their

positions as Members of Parliament and to any such of the committees

of Parliament as they were members of before the termination, without

any loss of status or diminution of their positions.