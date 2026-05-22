Source: Police crackdown on knife crime as violent attacks surge –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has intensified a nationwide operation targeting people carrying knives, machetes and other dangerous weapons in public places as authorities move to curb rising violent crime.

The operation, which began on May 9, follows growing concern over incidents of murder and robbery committed by knife or machete wielding criminals, particularly at bottle stores, nightclubs, mining settlements and in residential areas where minor disputes often escalate to deadly violence.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to restore public safety as ZRP is worried about the increasing number of criminal elements moving around armed with dangerous weapons in public places.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified Operation No to Knives in Pockets/Inqgamu Idingani Esikhwameni/Banga Rinodei Muhomwe as part of ongoing efforts to curb violent crimes, including murder, attempted murder and robbery, in which dangerous weapons such as knives, machetes and catapults are commonly used,” he said.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no justification for members of the public to carry knives, machetes or other dangerous weapons in public places.

“The operation follows concern over cases involving criminal elements carrying dangerous weapons, particularly knives and machetes, in public areas such as liquor outlets, nightclubs, mining settlements and residential areas, where petty disputes often escalate to serious acts of violence.”

Police recorded 15 arrests on May 18 under the operation, bringing the cumulative number of arrests to 346 since the launch of the exercise.

The law enforcement agents called on members of the public to co-operate with officers conducting stop-and-search exercises and to report suspects carrying dangerous weapons.

“Members of the public are urged to co-operate with police officers during stop-and-search exercises and to report individuals carrying dangerous weapons through the national complaints desk or at any nearest police station,” Nyathi said.