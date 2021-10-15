Source: July HEXCO Industrial Training And Trade Testing Examination Results Out – Pindula News

The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development has announced the release of the July 2021 Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) Industrial Training and Trade Testing examination results.

In a statement, the Ministry’s permanent secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira said a 64 per cent pass rate had been achieved. Reads the statement:

RE: JULY 2021 HEXCO INDUSTRIAL TRAINING AND TRADE TESTS THEORY EXAMINATIONS RESULTS The Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor. F. Tagwira wishes to announce that the Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) Industrial Training and Trade Test results for the July 2021 Examinations Session have been released. He wishes to thank all stakeholders involved in the national examination system. Their contribution towards the success of the examinations has resulted in the achievement of a 640/0 pass rate. All candidates are advised to access their results from their respective regions as from Friday 15 October 2021.

The Theory Trade Testing Examinations were taken from the 7th of September 2021 to the 10th of September 2021 instead of 27-30 July 2021 as initially scheduled.

Authorities cited COVID-19 in postponing the exams.