Source: JUST IN: Braeside residents rap council over dumped rubbles | The Herald

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter

Braeside residents in Harare are up in arms with council officials for having dumped rubbles which they are failing to spread for the past two months.

The rubbles were dumped in Alamein Road in a water logged area, just after Braeside ZRP School.

Motorists and pedestrians are now finding it difficult to navigate through the road.

“Council dumped rubble for some time now. They must spread the rubble. Both motorists and pedestrians cannot use the road,” said a concerned resident who declined to be named.