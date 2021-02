Source: JUST IN: Local clinical trials for Covid-19 drugs | The Herald

Dr Mahomva

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe will do clinical trials on Covid-19 drugs before prescribing them to its citizens but remains guided by global science.

This was revealed by the chief oordinator of the National Response of the Covid-19, Dr Agness Mahomva.

Speaking on Ivermectin, she said there was a need for more clinical data before concluding that it’s safe.