Source: JUST IN: Chief Nyamweda dies | The Herald

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

Chief Nyamweda (Claudius Mandaza, 64) of the Moyo, Zuruvi clan in Mashonaland West province has died.

Chief Nyamweda reportedly succumbed to diabetes complications this morning in Norton.

Leader of the Chiefs Council in the province Chief Ngezi confirmed the tragedy which comes barely two weeks after the death of Chief Mashayamombe.

“I can confirm the death of Chief Nyamweda this morning which is a great loss to the Chiefs Council in Mashonaland West province,” said Chief Ngezi.

“I got a call this morning from his wife that he had passed on. He was an easy man to work with and to us it is a great loss.”

Ironically, he said, the death comes just two days after they met to discuss the recent death of chiefs in the province.