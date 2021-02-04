JUST IN: Zanu PF parliamentarian Singo dies

0

Source: JUST IN: Zanu PF parliamentarian Singo dies | The Herald

JUST IN: Zanu PF parliamentarian Singo dies
Cde Singo

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

 

Zanu PF’s Proportional Representation legislator Cde Lisa Singo (47) has died.

The legislator is reported to have died this morning at a local private clinic, where she had been rushed to after collapsing.

Beitbridge Senator Cde Tambudzani Mohadi confirmed the death of the legislator this afternoon.

“This is devastating news. Everyone is still shocked,” said Senator Mohadi.

