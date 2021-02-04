Source: JUST IN: First Lady donates to orphanages | The Herald

At least 220 children will benefit from the First Lady’s gesture, which has been welcomed by the institutions.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Manicaland Bureau

The First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, through her Angel of Hope Foundation has come to the rescue of five children’s homes in Manicaland to donate foodstuffs that are set to alleviate the challenges institutions are facing to feed the children during the Covid 19 pandemic.

The donation, is part of a countrywide intiative to reach out to the vulnerable who have been feeling the impact of the pandemic more than everyone else.

The beneficiaries include Bakorenhema Children’s Home, Mutare Probation Hostel, Fairfield Children’s Home, Bonda Children’s Home and Kudavana children’s home.

Department of Social Development case management assistant Ms Tinotenda Bettar expressed gratitude for the donation which will go a long way.

“We are thankful to Amai for the assistance she is rendering to the homes. We have been facing challenges in trying to provide basic needs to these institutions and Amai has remembered us,” she said.