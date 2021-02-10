Source: JUST IN: Gokwe CPU moves villagers on river bank | The Herald
Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau
Gokwe South District Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has evacuated five families who were living along Sesame River banks after it flooded.
Districk chairperson, Ms Netsai Mushauri said there were five more families who were set to be moved again.
“So far, we have moved five families to a temporary shelter and we are in liason with the local traditional leader Chief Nemangwe so that we can have a permanent place where they can be relocated because some were living right in the river,” she said.
