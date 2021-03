Source: JUST IN: Midlands receives $37m for roads rehab | The Herald

Sen Mavima

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Government has released over $37 million to Midlands Province for the rehabilitation of roads that were destroyed by heavy rains.

Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Larry Mavima said the money will help rehabilitate the road network in the province, especially in rural areas where some districts were no longer accessible.