Source: JUST IN: President receives second batch of Covid-19 vaccines | The Herald

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe has today received the second batch of the Covid-19 vaccines from China.

President Mnangagwa received the vaccines at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. The President was accompanied by Chinese ambassador Zimbabwe Mr Guo Shaochun.

Also present were Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Professor Amon Murwira, Local government and Public Works Minister July Moyo and other senior Government officials.

The consignment of 200 000 Sinopharm vaccine donated by China, 200 000 vaccine doses procured by Zimbabwe from Sinovac as well as 1 200 000 medical consumables procured from Sinopharm.

The vaccine was received by President Mnangagwa at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport

President Mnangagwa expressed gratitude for the continued support from China which he said was critical in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Zimbabwe,and indeed on my own behalf, allow me to yet again express my profound gratitude to His Excellency, President Xi Jinping and the fraternal people of China for this generous gesture of support. Their continued assistance and solidarity has indeed lightened our burden in an otherwise difficult period whilst also positively impacting the health, well-being, protection and recovery of our people,” he said.

Mr Guo said they were happy that Zimbabwe was among the earliest to receive vaccine donations from China and one of the few to which China had donated twice so far.

“This is the most powerful interpretation of the great friendship and militant solidarity between our two countries and our two peoples,” he said.