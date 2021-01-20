Source: JUST IN: Nation mourns SB Moyo | The Herald

Dr Sibusiso B. Moyo

Elita Chikwati and Farirai Machivenyika

President Mnangagwa has described Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo as a devoted public servant, friend and true hero.

Cde SB Moyo succumbed to Covid-19 this morning at a local hospital. Minister Moyo became popular because of the role he played during Operation Restore Legacy.

He was the man behind the speech that heralded a new political dispensation in Zimbabwe. He became a household name for displaying unparalleled bravery.

In his condolence message on his Twitter handle, President Mnangagwa said Cde SB Moyo fought his entire life so Zimbabwe could be free.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce Foreign Minister Dr SB Moyo has died.

“Zimbabwe has lost a devoted public servant and a true hero, and I have lost a friend. He fought his entire life so that Zimbabwe could be free. May he rest in peace,” he said.

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade also mourned the death of Minister Moyo. In a statement the chairman of the Committee, Cde Kindness Paradza said they were shocked by his death.

“We worked very well with him and our committee benefitted immensely from this interaction since 2018,” Cde Paradza said.

“He was the driving force behind President Mnangagwa’s foreign policy especially the task on engagement and re-engagement including the mantra, Zimbabwe is open for Business. He was liked within the diplomatic community here at home and abroad. Our interaction with him as a committee resulted in a number of positive reforms within the Ministry especially the welfare of our diplomats dotted around the globe.”

He added that the late Minister Moyo had strong leadership qualities and maintained cordial relations with those he worked with.

“A no-nonsense military man, Gen Moyo confronted some wayward Western diplomats who wanted to undermine Zimbabwe’s sovereignty with a firm and robust response. We will surely miss him.

“As a committee we had cultivated a close working relationship with him which was more complimentary in every aspect including giving his full support towards our thrust on Parliamentary diplomacy. Go well, son of the soil, go well our decorated three-star General and indeed go well our finest top diplomat,” he added.

On his Twitter handle Chief Justice Luke Malaba said Cde SB Moyo was a true patriot and key pillar in the new dispensation.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family of Cde @MinisterSBMoyo, to His Excellency @edmnangagwa and Government and to the wide Zimbabwean community for the loss of a true patriot and freedom fighter, a key pillar of the new dispensation.

“RIP SB Moyo, your good works remain with us,” he said.