JUST IN: State-assisted burial for Moyana 

0

Source: JUST IN: State-assisted burial for Moyana | The Herald

JUST IN: State-assisted burial for Moyana
Dr Moyana

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter
President Mnangagwa has directed that a State-assisted funeral be granted to Zimbabwe’s first Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Dr Kombo Moyana, who died on Monday.

Dr Moyana reportedly succumbed to Covid-19-related complications.

In a statement this afternoon, Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba, said: “His Excellency the President, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, today directed that former Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Dr Kombo Moyana, who passed on, Monday, 18th January 2021, be granted a State-assisted funeral.”

Dr Moyana was the first RBZ Governor soon after Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980.

Related posts:

  1. Former RBZ Governor Kombo Moyana Dies
  2. RioZim in fresh plea for gold payments 
  3. RBZ’s delicate balancing
  4. Bank capitalisation and the politics of uncertainty
  5. Zim’s first black RBZ governor Moyana dies
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *