Source: JUST IN: Parirenyatwa suspends hospital visits | The Herald

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

PARIRENYATWA Group of Hospitals has suspended all hospital visits with effect from today (December 9) as COVID-19 positive cases continue to soar.

“Please be advised that we have suspended all the visiting times due to the surge in the number of COVID-19 local infections and increase in reported case within our institution. This measure has been necessitated by the need to protect inpatients, staff members and visitors.

“To ensure continued patient support from relatives, only the recorded next of kin shall be allowed in the ward day space for updates on patient’s progress and any other requirements needed for the proper management of the admitted patient. This notice is going to be implemented with effect from 9 December 2020 and may be revoked anytime depending on the circumstances on the ground,” reads a statement issued by the group of hospitals.

Recently, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Wilkins Hospital received personal protective equipment (PPE) from Lions International for use in the fight against Covid-19.

The two hospitals received sanitisers, face masks, latex hand gloves and thermometers worth US$10 000.