JUST IN: US$1 billion treasure confirmed at Eureka

0

Source: JUST IN: US$1 billion treasure confirmed at Eureka | The Herald

JUST IN: US$1 billion treasure confirmed at Eureka

Ishemunyoro Chingwere

Business Reporter

Extensive exploration works have confirmed a treasure trove worth US$1 billion at Eureka Gold Mine in Guruve district.

The treasure is available ina an open pit and can be mined out over a five-year mine life period.

This was revealed during a mine tour of Eureka this afternoon by Mines and Mining Development Deputy Minister Polite Kambamura.

The mine is currently under construction and works on site were commissioned by President Mnangagwa in 2018.

Related posts:

  1. Minister on the spot over US$400m deal
  2. WATCH: Hopewell Chin’ono surviving on biscuits and water in prison – Beatrice Mtetwa
  3. Airzim flies out on another rescue mission
  4. 3 shot as simmering land dispute boils over
  5. COVID-19 worsens Zimbabwe’s health crisis 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *