Source: JUST IN: US$1 billion treasure confirmed at Eureka | The Herald

Ishemunyoro Chingwere

Business Reporter

Extensive exploration works have confirmed a treasure trove worth US$1 billion at Eureka Gold Mine in Guruve district.

The treasure is available ina an open pit and can be mined out over a five-year mine life period.

This was revealed during a mine tour of Eureka this afternoon by Mines and Mining Development Deputy Minister Polite Kambamura.

The mine is currently under construction and works on site were commissioned by President Mnangagwa in 2018.