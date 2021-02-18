Source: JUST IN: Zim starts assembling 50 000 computer units | The Herald

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

The country has started assembling at least 50 000 units of local Information Technology Communication (ICTs) devices including laptops and I-pads annually with 800 units already assembled. Some are in the market.

Treasury has since availed funding for a second batch of 1 500 units earmarked for various Government departments.

The ICT’s a brainchild of the Office of the President and Cabinet are being assembled in Msasa, Harare by a newly registered local firm, Zimbabwe Technology Company (ZiTCO) a joint venture of Government, TelOne and Inspur.

This was revealed during Vice President Kembo Mohadi’s tour at the National Data Centre and ICT assembly plant in Msasa today while accompanied by Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere and other Government officials.