Source: Vaccine is safe: President Mnangagwa | The Herald

Africa Moyo

The Sinopharm vaccine donated to Zimbabwe by China this week is safe and citizens should take it as the country steps up efforts to fight against Covid-19, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said this on Twitter this afternoon as Zimbabwe launched its vaccination programme that will see 10 million citizens being inoculated.

Vice President and Health and Child Care Minister, Constantino Chiwenga, took the first jab at Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare.

The free vaccination programme is open to those who want.

Said President Mnangagwa: “Thank you to Vice President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga for showing Zimbabwe that this vaccine is safe for all our people. This is a historic moment in our country’s fight against this virus.”

Zimbabwe got 200 000 vaccines from China, and they will cover 100 000 people, with each one expected to receive two.