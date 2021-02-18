Source: JUST IN: Tshabili clinic to open doors soon | The Herald

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A new clinic in the Tshabili area that was built through devolution funds and resources mobilised by the Beitbridge Rural District Council (BBRDC) inconjunction with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is set to open its doors soon.

The clinic is expected to service close to 5000 people following the completion of civil works.

BBRDC chief executive, Mr Peter Moyo said they expected the clinic to start servicing the community soon since the Ministry of Health and Child Care has completed conducting the necessary inspections.

“We are excited by this development which will go a long way in enhancing service delivery in our area. At the moment we are awaiting the outcome of a report by the Ministry of Health and Child Care which conducted inspections on the building last week,” said Mr Moyo.

He said the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) provided labour to build the infrastructure, while IOM and the local authority and the community provided other resources.

Construction began in 2013 and since then, civil works were progressing slowly due to a number of issues and picked pace when the Government availed RTGS$8, 5 million to the local authority in the last two years for devolution-related projects.

Currently, people in Beitbridge East (rural) are relying on Shabwe, Tshituripasi, Chaswingo, Makombe, Dite, and Tshikwalakwala health centres, and Malabe health post.

“We managed to complete outstanding works last year after getting funds from central government through the devolution initiative,” said Mr Moyo.

He said so far people in the Tshabili area were travelling for between 20km and 60km to access the nearest health care facility.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) standards state that people must not walk for more than 8km to access health facilities.

Mr Moyo said the clinic will benefit people from Tshabili, Lungowe, Lukange, Lukungwe, Madaulo, and those from Headman Tshikwelengwe’s area.

“In addition to the Tshabili project, we are also building another clinic in Dumba area, Ward 15 using devolution funds. The project is almost complete, although currently civil works are being delayed by the ongoing rains,” he said.