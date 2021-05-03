Source: JUST IN: ZIMSEC ‘O’ Level results out . . . | The Herald

Zimsec board Chair Professor Eddie Mwenje announcing the O level results

Zvamaida Murwira – Senior Reporter

The 2020 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Ordinary Level results are out and school authorities are able to collect them from their respective regional offices starting today.

Addressing a press conference today, Zimsec chairperson, Professor Eddie Mwenje said the results will also be accessible online to candidates as well as authorised personnel through the examination body’s portal available at www.zimsec.co.zw from 1000p.m today.

He said the overall pass rate was pegged at 24,8 percent, a slight decrease from 31,6 percent for 2019.

The statistics show that the 2020 pass rate decreased by 6,8 percent from that of 2019.

“However, a historical analysis indicates that in 2014, a pass rate of 22,4 percent was recorded while in 2017 the country had a pass rate of 28,7 percent.

“This means that 2020 results are within range and this is commendable considering the devastating conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is also important to note that some countries that went into national lockdowns due to the pandemic also experienced a decrease in pass rate,” said Prof Mwenje.