Prioritise commercialisation of innovations: Shava 

The minister said his ministry was working on setting up innovation hubs and industrial parks across institutions of higher and tertiary learning.

HIGHER and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development minister Frederick Shava has called on institutions of higher learning to focus on commercialising student innovations to drive economic growth.

He said Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) identified human capital development and innovation as key priorities for achieving an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

“Zimbabwe’s NDS1 identified human capital development and innovation as a priority sector in the national aspiration to attain an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

“Chapter 8 of the NDS1 document states that “human capital development shall be the engine which will drive the country’s progress towards an innovation-led and knowledge-based economy’,” he said.

He announced that over 65 university vice-chancellors from the Regional University Forum have agreed to adopt Heritage-Based Education 5.0, a philosophy that aims to produce goods and services that drive economic growth.

“I am informed that since President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa promulgated Education 5.0 many countries in the region are seeking to adopt the philosophy,” Shava said.

Shava urged institutions to take a strategic approach to commercialisation, emphasising the need for regulatory compliance, accountability and transparency.