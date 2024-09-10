Kariba woman killed by elephant

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Admore Mbonda

A 54-year-old Kariba woman was killed by an elephant in the Charara Safari area of the resort town.

Mrs Sinai Mpofu and two companions were returning home after a fishing expedition in Lake Kariba when they came face to face with an elephant. The jumbo charged towards them and they ran in different directions.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo said the incident occurred yesterday, resulting in Mrs Mpofu’s death.

“The elephant attacked Mrs Mpofu and she fell to the ground and broke her arm. The jumbo’s tusk penetrated her upper abdomen and exited through her back.

“The three were returning home from fishing when they suddenly encountered an agitated elephant that charged towards them.”

Mr Farawo said ZimParks tracked the elephant and eliminated it.

He discouraged people from walking in bushy areas, especially well-known elephant pathways.

Mrs Pedzisai Chabeta, an eyewitness, recounted the events: “We watched from a distance as the elephant attacked our friend.”

“When we returned to the scene, we found her lifeless body and alerted others before proceeding to the Nyamhunga Police post to file a report.”

Kariba Residents Trust chairperson, Mr Munyaradzi Jokonai expressed his sorrow over the tragic loss of life.

“We are appealing to the National Parks and the Parliament of Zimbabwe to expedite legislation that will protect us from wild animals,” he said.

“Just two weeks ago, we witnessed another incident in which a man was killed by an elephant.”