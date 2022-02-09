Source: Kidnapped Gwanda man’s remains recovered – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

THE body of a 26-year-old man from Shake village in Gwanda, Matabeleland South province, who was allegedly kidnapped and killed, was recovered last Friday by police in West Nicholson.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena yesterday identified the deceased as Thembani Moyo.

Mangena said three suspects had been arrested in connection with the murder.

“His family had reported him as a missing person following the alleged kidnapping. Moyo was found dead in West Nicholson and we later arrested three culprits for the alleged kidnap and murder.”

The three suspects made their first court appearance on Saturday and were remanded in custody.